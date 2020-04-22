A Lehigh County distillery will be making a hand sanitizer delivery to Berks County first responders after recently beginning to produce that product instead of alcohol.
Berks officials announced on April 21 that 8 Oaks Farm Distillery in New Tripoli will be providing 100 cases of hand sanitizer for emergency services personnel.
“This is something that has been tough for us to secure,” said Brian Gottschall, director of the Berks County Department of Emergency Services. “We really appreciate the owners of 8 Oaks making this donation to the county and our first responders.”
Gottschall said securing personal protective equipment continues to be difficult.
Berks commissioners Chairman Christian Y. Leinbach noted that hand sanitizer and other protections are still in short supply.
“A special thanks to the owners of 8 Oaks for showing some real creativity in the middle of this crisis,” he said.
A donation was also delivered to Tilden Township Police Department.
"We would like to thank Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, New Tripoli, PA (Lehigh County) for their gracious donation of hand sanitizer that they make at their site. All the officers appreciate it!" Tilden Township Police posted on their Facebook page.