Aug. 9
Cruise In and Dine Out: Cub Scout Pack 163 and Boy Scout Troop 163 host a Car Cruise & Smokey Bear BBQ Fundraiser at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shoemakersville. Pickup Smokey Bear pulled pork BBQ dinners from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., rain or shine. There will not be an Annual Car Show this year due to COVID-19, but the community is invited to cruise in their cars to pick up a meal and safely admire other cars with proper social distancing, all while helping to support Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shoemakersville.
Aug. 9
Outdoor Concert by Crow Hill: bluegrass gospel concert at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally, 7 to 8 p.m. Outdoor concert only. You can sit in your car or bring a chair and sit outside. If weather is in question, please check www.buttervalleycc.org, our Facebook page, or call 610-845-2429 to see if canceled. Free will offering to help with future concerts.
Aug. 16
A Cruise Through Boyertown: This year instead of hosting Cruise Night, Building a Better Boyertown hosts A Cruise Through Boyertown on Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cars can join in anytime, any where along the posted route. Sponsored by Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown. Directions to be joined anywhere along the route: There is no start/stop point. Right one West Philadelphia Ave., Right on South Madison Street, Right on East Second Street, Right on South Walnut Street, Right on West Philadelphia Ave.
Aug. 17
Learning How to See: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by Peter Hewitt on how to transform what the camera captured into the mental visualization realized on location. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on our website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact at info@berksphotographic.com.
Aug. 23
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange, Topton Ham and Cheese or Turkey and Cheese Sandwich Sale is Aug. 23. Price is $3.50. Pickup Aug. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Aug. 31
The Art of Landscape Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by guest speaker Kah-Wai Lin, MD, PhD. giving pro tips in seeing the unseen and crafting better images in landscape photography using lights to create visual emotion, using long exposure to create visual dynamism and more. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact us at info@berksphotographic.com.