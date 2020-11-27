Nov. 28 until Christmas
Optimist Club of Boyertown Annual Christmas Tree Sale: Every year starting Thanksgiving weekend, the club sets up a stand at Boyertown Rita’s parking lot, 309 E. Philladelphia Ave., Boyertown. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 28, the club will be selling trees Friday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The club will be selling on Thursday nights the weeks leading up to Christmas. Proceeds support Boyertown Optimist Club youth sports programs.
December
2020 Santa Train Rides: Allentown & Auburn Railroad train rides starting at Kutztown Borough Train Station. Due to COVID-19, Santa and Mrs. Claus will not be riding the train this year. However, they will be available at the North Pole (Picnic Grove) for pictures. There will be enough time at the North Pole so that each and every child will be able to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and have their picture taken with them To order tickets, go to https://www.allentownandauburnrailroad.com/.
Dec. 3 to 14
Boyertown Area Multi-Service 14th Annual Virtual Festival of Trees: Sponsors decorated themed trees for display at the Boyertown Area Multi-Service Senior Center at 200 West Spring St. An online raffle via a link on the Multi-Service website will connect the public to view the trees and purchase raffle tickets to win their favorite tree. Support from this event benefits the many programs and services that Multi-Service provides for the community. Online link will be posted on Multi-Service website (www.boyertownareamulti-service.org) and Facebook page starting at noon on Dec. 3 and concludes at noon on Dec. 14. For questions, call the Multi-Service at 610-367-6957.
Dec. 5
Chillin' On Chestnut: 11 a.m. Santa and his friends will be arriving on a fire truck at Chestnut Street, Boyertown. Come early to write a letter to St. Nick at the YMCA table and then hop into line for your visit with Santa. There will be Santa's workshop, games, crafts, and activities provided by participating local churches and nonprofits. Enjoy holiday music provided by the Boyertown Alumni Band at the Christmas Tree. Hot dogs and hot chocolate courtesy of the Salvation Army. Questions or to be an event sponsor, contact the Building A Better Boyertown Office at 610-369-3054 or email at Manager@boyertownpa.org.
Dec. 5
Virtual Christmas on the Farm: join the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center in Kutztown on Facebook LIVE from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.10 a.m. studio visit with Benjamin Rader, 11 a.m. dialect, music and jokes with Keith Brintzenhoff, 12 p.m. Terry Berger’s PA Dutch Kitchen, 1 p.m. Pinecraft Log Homes with Dan Aruta, 2 p.m. Folk Music Christmas with Mike and Linda Hertzog, 3 p.m. an interview with the Belsnickel. View at https://www.facebook.com/PGCHC.
Dec. 5
Flash Train Meet: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Renningers Kutztown Farmers Market held under large open-air buildings and outdoors. Model Train Meet includes model trains and parts. Free admission to shop.
Dec. 5
Turkey Pot Pie and Cooke Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Peter's UCC of Molltown, 219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood. Turkey pot pie quarts and cookie sale. Held in outdoor tent, rain or shine. Call 610-683-7223 to preorder pot pie for $7 per quart. Please wear a mask.
Dec. 5
Santa Secret Shoppe: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Renninger’s Kutztown Market. A pop-up show in the White room at the market presented by the Reading-Berks Guild of Craftsmen. Free admission to shop.
Dec. 5
Electronics Recycling Day: 9 a.m. to noon on Railroad Street in front of Kutztown Train Station. Free recycling includes computers, keyboards and mice, laptop batteries, small appliances, DVD and VCRs, microwaves, bed frames, car batteries (sealed lead acid), and cell phones (remove batteries). For a charge, recycle washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, stove ranges and more. Household batteries not accepted. Per the Covered Device Recycling Act, Borough Refuse Collection can no longer accept TVs, desktop or notebook computers, monitors, keyboards, printers or any other device sold exclusively for external use with a computer that provides input into or output from the computer. Questions, call the Borough at 610-683-6131 or Responsible Recycling Services at 484-641-5156. www.kutztownboro.org/wp-content/uploads/refuse/ElecRecDays20_flyer_updated.pdf
Dec. 6
Leesport Area Historical Society Museum Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. at 128 Main St., Leesport. See a school room circa 1940s and an original Quaker Marriage Certificate from Maidencreek Meeting House from the 1700s.
Dec. 16
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. support group for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases, via phone and/or online. Sessions hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy lifeplan community in Shillington, on the third Wednesday of each month in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. Free and open to the public. To register, visit https://bit.ly/Dec2020Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
