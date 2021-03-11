March 20
Pa. German Zammelaaf: March 20 to 27 virtually on Pa. German Zammelaaf Facebook page. Historian Lynn Otto presents “A Walk With Conrad Weiser.” Doug Madenford and Chris LaRose give a live presentation on Ask a PA Dutchman on March 20 at 1 p.m. (video can be viewed until March 27). Eppes fer Yunge (Something for Youth) includes crafts, activity, stories and songs. For more information, email zammelaaf@gmail.com.
March 21
Literatour Berks Author Zoom: 4 p.m. Family friendly! Author Brianna Caplan Sayres discusses her children's book “Asteroid Goldberg.” This program is held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, Sinking Spring Public Library, and the PJ Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
March 22
Leesport Area Historical Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany ECC, 308 Main St., Leesport. "Good Morning Thun, Good Morning Janssen-The Extraordinary Days of The Partners" presented by Barry Kauffman. The talk will cover the founding of the Wyomissing Industries to the deaths of Ferdinand Thun and Henry Janssen, their lives in story form in conjunction with the re-purposing of the complex in Wyomissing where their empire existed for 50 years.
March 24
Ask the pharmacist about COVID-19 vaccines: 1 p.m. via Zoom presented by Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Registered pharmacist Edmond J. Hudon III will talk about all things COVID-19 vaccine, including safety and distribution phases, tips to reduce discomfort from possible side effects, and more. Call Tina at 610-385-5134 by March 23 to receive Zoom link.
March 25
Backyard Bird Habitats: 7 p.m. via Zoom hosted by Kutztown Community Library. Learn how to maximize the number of birds in your backyard. Participants entered to win a family pass to Longwood Gardens. Sign up at library or email kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
March 25
Pioneer Grange Topton: order deadline for PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale is March 25. 1.5 pounds $4, 2.5 pounds $6. Pickup April 2 at Grange Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
March 27
Easter Bunny Trains: March 27 to April 3 take a ride with the Easter Bunny on the The Allentown & Auburn Railroad at the Kutztown Train Station, 232 Railroad St., Kutztown. Call 570-778-7531. Order tickets online at https://www.allentownandauburnrailroad.com/.
March 30
Free Community Document Shred Event: 1 to 3 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road in Blandon. To get rid of old documents and other sensitive paperwork, simply pull up to Keystone Villa and pop your trunk. Shred attendants will handle the rest. There is a limit of two boxes or bags per person. Empty boxes will be returned and must be taken along with you. Following CDC guidelines, wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call 484-637-8200.
Oasis Youth Center
After-school program: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 5 p.m. at Bethel Nazarene Church, 125 Koffee Lane, Kutztown. Open to all middle and high school students. Indoor options include air hockey, video games, study rooms, and other games conducive to social distancing. All students who attended in-person classes that day are welcome. Masks and social distancing required. Call Cornerstone Church with questions, 610-894-9520.
Screenings
Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute’s mobile mammogram unit: visits Kutztown University on April 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Student Recreation Center parking lot. Open to women over 40 who have not had a mammogram in the past year. Grant funding is available to those without insurance. To schedule an appointment or get information about grants contact Lehigh Valley Health Network at 888-402-5846. The mobile mammogram unit is fully staffed by Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute medical technologists. Sessions take less than 15 minutes to complete. It offers private changing rooms and mammogram area.
Safety Checks
Free Vessel Safety Checks: 8 a.m. to noon April 10 at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Date Change
PA Dutch Buffet Fundraiser: benefit for Longswamp Township Historical Society has been rescheduled again due to inside seating limitations. Event is now scheduled for Sept. 26 at Janelle’s Hall, Bowers. Doors open at noon. Keep your tickets. Contact LongswampHistory@gmail.com.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.