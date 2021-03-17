March 25
Pioneer Grange Topton: order deadline for PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale is March 25. 1.5 pounds $4, 2.5 pounds $6. Pickup April 2 at Grange Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
March 26
Spring Wine Walk: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Downtown Hamburg at participating businesses. All money raised from wine glass sales donated to Hamburg Area Arts Alliance. $20 per glass. Call Lazy Dog at 484-660-3695.
March 27
Easter Bunny Trains: March 27 to April 3 take a ride with the Easter Bunny on the The Allentown & Auburn Railroad at the Kutztown Train Station, 232 Railroad St., Kutztown. Call 570-778-7531. Order tickets online at https://www.allentownandauburnrailroad.com/.
March 27
Virtual Easter on the Farm: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. via Facebook LIVE on Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center Facebook page. Videos will be streamed of musicians, speakers, presenters, and regional Eastertime traditions.
March 30
Free Community Document Shred Event: 1 to 3 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road in Blandon. To get rid of old documents and other sensitive paperwork, simply pull up to Keystone Villa and pop your trunk. Shred attendants will handle the rest. There is a limit of two boxes or bags per person. Empty boxes will be returned and must be taken along with you. Following CDC guidelines, wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call 484-637-8200.
April 1
Hamburg Area Historical Society program: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Bible Church, 731 Port Clinton Ave., Hamburg. Society presents the Discovery network video show Salvage Dawgs from 2017 on saving the Esther Ludwig’s mansion items before it was demolished. COVID rules apply.
April 3
Kutztown Fire Company Chicken BBQ fundraising event: Pick up at the Fire Company in the stone lot, 310 Noble St., Kutztown April 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $10 Nolt's Chicken BBQ meal includes half chicken, baked potato, applesauce, and a roll. If you preorder, pick up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. If not picked up before 1 p.m., meal will be resold. Order at https://kutztown-fire-department.square.site/.
April 24
Homemade Turkey Pot-Pie Take Out Dinner: 3 p.m. until sold out at Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. All pre-orders must be picked up by 6 p.m. Includes homemade turkey pot-pie, green beans, applesauce, roll with butter, ice tea pint, piece of marble cake with icing. $10 per meal. Take out and drive-thru only. Pre-orders accepted but not required. Pre-orders due by April 16. Call Nancy, 610-763-3063, or Oletha, 610-395-3889.
Oasis Youth Center
After-school program: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 5 p.m. at Bethel Nazarene Church, 125 Koffee Lane, Kutztown. Open to all middle and high school students. Indoor options include air hockey, video games, study rooms, and other games conducive to social distancing. All students who attended in-person classes that day are welcome. Masks and social distancing required. Call Cornerstone Church with questions, 610-894-9520.
Screenings
Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute’s mobile mammogram unit: visits Kutztown University on April 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Student Recreation Center parking lot. Open to women over 40 who have not had a mammogram in the past year. Grant funding is available to those without insurance. To schedule an appointment or get information about grants contact Lehigh Valley Health Network at 888-402-5846. The mobile mammogram unit is fully staffed by Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute medical technologists. Sessions take less than 15 minutes to complete. It offers private changing rooms and mammogram area.
Safety Checks
Free Vessel Safety Checks: 8 a.m. to noon April 10 at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Date Change
PA Dutch Buffet Fundraiser: benefit for Longswamp Township Historical Society has been rescheduled again due to inside seating limitations. Event is now scheduled for Sept. 26 at Janelle’s Hall, Bowers. Doors open at noon. Keep your tickets. Contact LongswampHistory@gmail.com.
Kutztown Community Library
Backyard Bird Habitats Webinar: March 25 at 7 p.m. via Zoom with Penn State Extension Master Gardener Mary Ellen Mahan. Learn how to maximize the number of birds in your backyard. To sign up, email kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
Mobile Job Lab: March 25 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library. Register for an appointment to receive free workforce resources and instruction. Several computer stations, wireless Internet connection, and printers will be available to users. Workforce Development Board of Berks County will offer on-site instruction to interested users, helping job seekers navigate the current job market and offering guidance on available job preparation tools. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ctjak2rk.
Story times: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Used book room: open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.