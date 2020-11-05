November
Featured Artist: Petra Martin will display her work Nov. 2 through Nov. 30 at the Art and Craft Gallery of Hamburg, 3230 State St., Hamburg. Martin's artwork includes photography, writing and fiber arts, specializing now in art quilting, from wall hangings to ornaments and valentines.
Nov. 13
Wine, Chocolate & Cheese event: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. hosted by Lazy Dog Vintage, Hamburg. Tasting Passport to many participating downtown Hamburg businesses to encourage supporting local businesses. Music on the street, explore Downtown Hamburg while enjoying wine, bites and holiday shopping. Purchase Tasting Passports at Lazy Dog Vintage, 484-660-3695, in-store or at event unless sold out. Night of event, check in at Lazy Dog to pick up wine glass and Passport. Use parking lot at library. Must be age 21 or older, come with photo ID. $20 per person, no glass sharing.
Nov. 13 & 14
Holiday Bazaar, Shop & Drop Basket Raffle, Food to Go: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 and 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden. Homemade soups, pies, Christmas cookies (pre-order food at 610-488-1783). COVID-19 restrictions apply; please wear masks. https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529, email stmichaels529@gmail.com.
Nov. 14
Type 2 Diabetes Lecture: 11 a.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Lecture on Type 2 Diabetes presented by Dr. Clorinda Forte Katz. Livestreamed to Kissinger’s Church’s YouTube Channel or socially distanced in person.
Nov. 14
Comedy Magic Show with Denny Corby: 6:30 p.m. live virtual interactive comedy magic show fundraiser benefiting Kutztown Strong, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing substance misuse in the community. Tickets are $20 per device. Purchase at https://dennycorby.wellattended.com/events/kutztown-strong-virtual-magic-show-fundraiser. For details, go to @KutztownStrong on Facebook.
Nov. 16
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale is Nov. 16. Order 1 1/2 pounds for $4, 2 1/2 pounds for $6. Pickup Nov. 25 at Topton Grange Hall 2 to 6 p.m. Limited quantity will be made. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Nov. 16
Berks Photographic Society program: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Lisa and Tom Cuchara present their new program “Wabi-Sabi.” To become a member, visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Nov. 17
Kutztown Grange Potato Filling and Bacon Dressing Sale: Costs range from $4 to $6. Pre-orders only by calling 610-683-7975. All orders due by Nov. 17. No late orders accepted. Pickup is Nov. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley in Kutztown.
Nov. 23
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Berks County born and raised artist, Ruth A. Williams, will present "Heirloom Inspired Art and Miniature Portraits." Ruth has been creating folk art for more than 30 years featuring work traditional to PA and the PA German heritage. Visit her table top gallery followed by an informative presentation.
Nov. 29
Pioneer Grange, Topton order deadline: Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale, $3.50. Pickup is Dec. 7 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Nov. 30
Berks Photographic Society program: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Valerie Hoffman presents "Beauty in the Broken." To become a member, visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Nov. 19: Book and Movie Trivia Night 7 p.m. via Zoom. Test your knowledge of books and movies, win prizes. Sign up at library or at kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
