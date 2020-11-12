Nov. 23
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Berks County born folk artist for over 30 years, Ruth A. Williams presents "Heirloom Inspired Art and Miniature Portraits" featuring work traditional to PA and the PA German heritage. Visit her table top gallery followed by an informative presentation.
Nov. 29
Pioneer Grange, Topton order deadline: Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale, $3.50. Pickup is Dec. 7 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Nov. 30
Berks Photographic Society program: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Valerie Hoffman presents "Beauty in the Broken." To become a member, visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Dec. 1
Cookie Sale Order Deadline: New Jerusalem Zion UCC annual cookie sale, 1456 Krumsville Rd., Lenhartsville (across from Greenwich Elementary School, Route 737). Deadline for orders is Dec. 1. Go to https://www.njzucc.org/ or Facebook https://facebook.com/pg/njzucc for varieties available and more details. To place orders, email sld9651@gmail.com or call 484-781-3012. Pickup is Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Nov. 19: Book and Movie Trivia Night 7 p.m. via Zoom. Test your knowledge of books and movies, win prizes. Sign up at library or at kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
