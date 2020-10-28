November
Featured Artist: Petra Martin will display her work Nov. 2 through Nov. 30 at the Art and Craft Gallery of Hamburg, 3230 State St., Hamburg. Martin's artwork includes photography, writing and fiber arts, specializing now in art quilting, from wall hangings to ornaments and valentines.
Nov. 2 to 23
2020 Fall Blacksmithing Classes: 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23. Classes presented by blacksmith David Fisher of Fisher Forge. $170 per person. Contact Hamburg Arts Alliance at 610-562-3106 or hamburgarts@verizon.net.
Nov. 5
Hamburg Area Historical Society: meeting 7 p.m. at Hamburg Bible Church. Craig Kleinsmith presents program about Hamburg veteran, Charles Eyer, a B- 17 gunner in WWII, who flew 59 missions, was shot down and held in Nazi POW camp. Masks required.
Nov. 7
Eagle Day: noon and 2 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Outdoor Amphitheater. Trail fee for non-members, free for members. See a Golden and Bald Eagle up close. Arrive early to allow time to purchase admissions ticket inside Visitor Center. Be prepared to show your ticket, membership card, or be wearing admission sticker upon entering the Amphitheater. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is limited. There is plenty of standing room, but this is usually a highly-attended program.
Nov. 7
Unique Holiday Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown. Money Raffle, Basket Raffle, and take-out food only, including homemade cookies, kielbasa, frozen homemade soups and barbecue. Pandemic guidelines will be in place. For more information call Annie 484-333-5538.
Nov. 7
Lydia’s Closet: 8-11a.m. at Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoemakersville Road, Mohrsville. Free clothing of all sizes.
Nov. 8
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at the Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Per health department guidelines, seating will be limited. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Nov. 13
Wine, Chocolate & Cheese event: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. hosted by Lazy Dog Vintage, Hamburg. Tasting Passport to many participating downtown Hamburg businesses to encourage supporting local businesses. Music on the street, explore Downtown Hamburg while enjoying wine, bites and holiday shopping. Purchase Tasting Passports at Lazy Dog Vintage, 484-660-3695, in-store or at event unless sold out. Night of event, check in at Lazy Dog to pick up wine glass and Passport. Use parking lot at library. Must be age 21 or older, come with photo ID. $20 per person, no glass sharing.
Nov. 13 & 14
Holiday Bazaar, Shop & Drop Basket Raffle, Food to Go: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 and 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden. Homemade soups, pies, Christmas cookies (pre-order food at 610-488-1783). COVID-19 restrictions apply; please wear masks. https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529, email stmichaels529@gmail.com.
Nov. 14
Type 2 Diabetes Lecture: 11 a.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Lecture on Type 2 Diabetes presented by Dr. Clorinda Forte Katz. Livestreamed to Kissinger’s Church’s YouTube Channel or socially distanced in person.
Nov. 14
Comedy Magic Show with Denny Corby: 6:30 p.m. virtual fundraiser benefiting Kutztown Strong. For details, go to @KutztownStrong on Facebook.
Nov. 16
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale is Nov. 16. Order 1 1/2 pounds for $4, 2 1/2 pounds for $6. Pickup Nov. 25 at Topton Grange Hall 2 to 6 p.m. Limited quantity will be made. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Nov. 23
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Berks County born and raised artist, Ruth A. Williams, will present "Heirloom Inspired Art and Miniature Portraits." Ruth has been creating folk art for more than 30 years featuring work traditional to PA and the PA German heritage. Visit her table top gallery followed by an informative presentation.
Nov. 25
Pennsylvania Dutch Potato Filling Pickup: 2-6 p.m., Pioneer Grange, 46 E. Keller St., Topton. Cost is $4 to $6. For orders call Tammy at 610-463-7213. Order by Nov. 16.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance