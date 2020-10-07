Oct. 21
The Heritage of Green Hills Online Support group for Caregivers: 3 p.m. To register, visit http://bit.ly/OctHeritageCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Oct. 22
Berks County Patriots Candidates Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesport Farmer’s Market, 312 Gernants Church Road, Leesport. 50/50 Raffle and Gun Raffle. Free meeting.
Oct. 24 & 25
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set GLOW Virtual 5K/10K Race: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25. We are unable to run together due to COVID, so we are taking it to the neighborhoods, roads, and treadmills. Light up the night by running with our glow sticks! Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
Oct. 24
Berks History 2020 Road Ramble: starts at Berks History Center, 940 Centre Ave, Reading, ramble through Centre Park, Reading, West Reading, and Northern Berks County. Takes 2 ½ - 3 hours and covers 45 plus miles. Tickets $35 per car, call Center 610-375-4375 Wednesdays to Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4759424. Pick up Packet at Center's Henry Janssen Library Parking Lot Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Museum closed Oct. 24.
Nov. 2 to 23
2020 Fall Blacksmithing Classes: 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23. Classes presented by blacksmith David Fisher of Fisher Forge. $170 per person. Contact Hamburg Arts Alliance at 610-562-3106 or hamburgarts@verizon.net.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
Attitude, Inspiration and Composition - A No BS Approach To Photography: Oct. 19 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom presented by Rich Lewis. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
Word on the Street Photography: Oct. 26 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Professional photographer Joe Pizzuto will discuss street photography as an explorative process and personal vision, based on his work and that of other artists. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
