Oct. 31
Owloween: 10 a.m. to noon at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. $5, $3 for members. Celebrate Halloween on the Mountain with creepy crawly cold-blooded creatures - slithery, slimy, lots of legs - and of course, owls! Event will be set up open-house style, with walk through stations. Registration required.
Oct. 31
Hamburg Grange Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat: 1 to 4 p.m. in parking lot of Hamburg Field House. Visitors will stay in their vehicles as they drive through the parking lot, collecting treats along the way, according to a Grange flyer. The event is free and costumes are optional. The Grange is looking for churches, businesses and community groups to participate in the event. For information, email hamburggrange2103@gmal.com or call 610-562-5933.
Nov. 2 to 23
2020 Fall Blacksmithing Classes: 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23. Classes presented by blacksmith David Fisher of Fisher Forge. $170 per person. Contact Hamburg Arts Alliance at 610-562-3106 or hamburgarts@verizon.net.
Nov. 5
Hamburg Area Historical Society: meeting 7 p.m. at Hamburg Bible Church. Craig Kleinsmith presents program about Hamburg veteran, Charles Eyer, a B- 17 gunner in WWII, who flew 59 missions, was shot down and held in Nazi POW camp. Masks required.
Nov. 7
Eagle Day: noon and 2 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Outdoor Amphitheater. Trail fee for non-members, free for members. See a Golden and Bald Eagle up close. Arrive early to allow time to purchase admissions ticket inside Visitor Center. Be prepared to show your ticket, membership card, or be wearing admission sticker upon entering the Amphitheater. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is limited. There is plenty of standing room, but this is usually a highly-attended program.
Nov. 7
Unique Holiday Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown. Money Raffle, Basket Raffle, and take-out food only, including homemade cookies, kielbasa, frozen homemade soups and barbecue. Pandemic guidelines will be in place. For more information call Annie 484-333-5538.
Nov. 13
Wine, Chocolate & Cheese event: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. hosted by Lazy Dog Vintage, Hamburg. Tasting Passport to many participating downtown Hamburg businesses to encourage supporting local businesses. Music on the street, explore Downtown Hamburg while enjoying wine, bites and holiday shopping. Purchase Tasting Passports at Lazy Dog Vintage, 484-660-3695, in-store or at event unless sold out. Night of event, check in at Lazy Dog to pick up wine glass and Passport. Use parking lot at library. Must be age 21 or older, come with photo ID. $20 per person, no glass sharing.
Nov. 13 & 14
Holiday Bazaar, Shop & Drop Basket Raffle, Food to Go: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 and 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden. Homemade soups, pies, Christmas cookies (pre-order food at 610-488-1783). COVID-19 restrictions apply; please wear masks. https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529, email stmichaels529@gmail.com.
Nov. 16
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale is Nov. 16. Order 1 1/2 pounds for $4, 2 1/2 pounds for $6. Pickup Nov. 25 at Topton Grange Hall 2 to 6 p.m. Limited quantity will be made. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
