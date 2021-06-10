June 25 & 26
Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine at New Jerusalem Zion UCC, 1456 Krumsville Road, Krumsville (Route 737 across from Greenwich Elementary). $10 donation per day for a 10’ x 10’ outdoor space. Call 484-547-2356 to reserve spot.
Aug. 14
Brake the Cycle of Poverty: Tour scenic Berks County and raise funds to end poverty on the 12th annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty, a fundraiser organized by Friend Inc. Community Services in Kutztown. Event starts Aug. 14 at 7 a.m. at Rickenbach Learning Center at Kutztown University. Riders can select from four courses - a 62-mile ride through all four covered bridges in Berks County; a 40-mile ride that crosses two covered bridges; a 25-mile ride on winding backroads or a 10-mile scenic ride perfect for beginners and families. Register by July 10 and receive a T-shirt at www.friendinc.org or 610-683-7791.
