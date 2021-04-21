May 1
Kutztown University Senior Send-Off: Outdoor dining is open to the public; however, Kutztown University seniors will get priority reserved seating. Rain date is May 2.
May 1
Reading-Berks Guild of Craftsmen Mega Spring Juried Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Renninger’s Farmer’s Market, 740 Noble St., Kutztown, under the first pavilion. Admission is free. Social distanced spaced exhibitor booths with everyone wearing required masks. More than 30 juried artists, craftsmen and makers selling photography, fiber art, stoneware pottery, wheat weaving, country and primitive furniture, wood turnings, handwoven clothing/fiber, wood spoons and bowls, calligraphy, fine jewelry, baskets, woodworking, Pennsylvania redware pottery, historic redware pottery, polymer clay jewelry, beaded work, fabric accessories, folk art wood carvings, fraktur, folk art, handwoven rugs, hooked rugs, star craft, chalk ware figures, brooms, glass, granola, soaps and lotions. Visit rbcrafts.org.
May 2
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. at 128 Main Street, Leesport. Local Historian and Author, Barry Kauffman, will be present for a book signing and Q&A on his book "Good Morning Thun, Good Morning Janssen". Learn how their legacy continues to impact our area. The museum is housed in a 1858 school house. Visit local artifacts and a circa 1940s/50s school room.
May 6
Hamburg Area Historical Society program: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Bible Church, 731 Port Clinton Ave. Paul Druzba discusses the history of Carsonia Park, featuring the many rides and attractions in Lower Alsace Township from 1896-1950. Masks required.
May 7
Flowers for Mom: 9-11 a.m. When you bring Mom along to learn more about Keystone Villa Fleetwood, she’ll receive a complimentary potted flower. A professional photographer will offer a free photo to take together. Photos will be available for pickup at a later date, but when you come back, enjoy a complimentary lunch on the patio, courtesy of Keystone Villa. Following CDC guidelines, wear a mask and practice social distancing. To RSVP, call 484-637-8200.
May 9
Strausstown Fire Company’s Mother’s Day Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Full breakfast menu; proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
May 22
Spring Arts and Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kutztown Historical Society, on the corner of Normal Avenue and Whiteoak Street. There will be artists, food, music and farmers with their products to purchase.
May 22
Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Topton Lions Club, 24 East High St., Topton, rear, down alley behind JAK's Restaurant. Many newly donated items.
Kutztown Community Library
Story times: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Used book room: open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
