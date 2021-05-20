May 28-30
Self-Guided Cemetery Tours: In honor of fallen veterans, Longswamp Township Historical Society organized a self-guided tour. View the graves of 12 veterans in Longswamp Cemetery and St. Paul’s Union Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend May 28 to 30. No fee. Each grave has been marked with an American flag, wreath and laminated placard identifying the soldier and place where they died. More details at www.longswamphistory.org/events.
May 30
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for Italian Hoagie Sale is May 30. $5 each. Pickup June 7 at Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
June 6
Museum Open House and Book Signing: 1 to 4 p.m. Leesport Area Historical Society, 128 Main St., Leesport. Come celebrate WWII week with LAHS as we feature local author, Susan Snyder, who compiled a book of letters written by, her father-in-law. Luke Snyder, while stationed in Italy. This day-to-day account makes real the trials a soldier endures, and the letters longing for his home and wife.
June 6
Farm Show Food Drive-Thru: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginville Grange Hall. Hosted by Virginville Grange Community Service Committee. Farm Show powdered donuts, milkshakes and Smokey Bear BBQ. Place orders by May 24. Call or text Courtney at 610-914-5242or email bcgougler@gmail.com. See details on Virginville Grange Facebook page.
June 6
Miller-Keystone Community Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sincerity Massage Therapy, 5 S. Centre Ave., Suite A6, Leesport. Appointments required. To schedule an appointment, call Sherri 484-671-2285 or visit GIVEaPINT.org or use sponsor code 8748. All donors receive $10 coupon for future massage (must book a massage to qualify).
June 11 & 12
Attic Outlet Yard Sale: June 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main St., Kutztown. No early birds! Clothing, household items, toys, books, etc. Low prices! Rain date is June 18 and 19.
Kutztown Community Library
Story times: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Used book room: open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.