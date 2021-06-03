June 10
DATE CHANGE. Hamburg Area Historical Society sponsors a tour of the Jan’s Garden unique metal sculptures at corner of South Third and Grand Streets in Hamburg June 10. Meet for tour at 6:30 p.m.
June 11 & 12
Attic Outlet Yard Sale: June 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main St., Kutztown. No early birds! Clothing, household items, toys, books, etc. Low prices! Rain date is June 18 and 19.
June 13
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu will be available. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
June 25 & 26
Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine at New Jerusalem Zion UCC, 1456 Krumsville Road, Krumsville (Route 737 across from Greenwich Elementary). $10 donation per day for a 10’ x 10’ outdoor space. Call 484-547-2356 to reserve spot.
Aug. 14
Brake the Cycle of Poverty: Tour scenic Berks County and raise funds to end poverty on the 12th annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty, a fundraiser organized by Friend Inc. Community Services in Kutztown. Event starts Aug. 14 at 7 a.m. at Rickenbach Learning Center at Kutztown University. Riders can select from four courses - a 62-mile ride through all four covered bridges in Berks County; a 40-mile ride that crosses two covered bridges; a 25-mile ride on winding backroads or a 10-mile scenic ride perfect for beginners and families. Register by July 10 and receive a T-shirt at www.friendinc.org or 610-683-7791.
