April 1
Hamburg Area Historical Society program: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Bible Church, 731 Port Clinton Ave., Hamburg. Society presents the Discovery network video show Salvage Dawgs from 2017 on saving the Esther Ludwig’s mansion items before it was demolished. COVID rules apply.
April 3
Kutztown Fire Company Chicken BBQ fundraising event: Pick up at the Fire Company in the stone lot, 310 Noble St., Kutztown April 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $10 Nolt's Chicken BBQ meal includes half chicken, baked potato, applesauce, and a roll. If you preorder, pick up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. If not picked up before 1 p.m., meal will be resold. Order at https://kutztown-fire-department.square.site/.
April 3
Easter Bunny tours Fleetwood: Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company will escort the Easter Bunny around town starting at 10 a.m. Visit the fire company Facebook page for a tour map.
April 11
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Per health department guidelines, seating will be limited. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
April 19
Spark Joy Webinar: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free webinar hosted by Muhlenberg, Kutztown and Oley Valley Community Libraries. Learn the KonMari Method with Shannon Honeycutt of Spark Joy Charlotte. Includes Q&A and raffle. Register by emailing kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
April 24
Homemade Turkey Pot-Pie Take Out Dinner: 3 p.m. until sold out at Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. All pre-orders must be picked up by 6 p.m. Includes homemade turkey pot-pie, green beans, applesauce, roll with butter, ice tea pint, piece of marble cake with icing. $10 per meal. Take out and drive-thru only. Pre-orders accepted but not required. Pre-orders due by April 16. Call Nancy, 610-763-3063, or Oletha, 610-395-3889.
Oasis Youth Center
After-school program: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 5 p.m. at Bethel Nazarene Church, 125 Koffee Lane, Kutztown. Open to all middle and high school students. Indoor options include air hockey, video games, study rooms, and other games conducive to social distancing. All students who attended in-person classes that day are welcome. Masks and social distancing required. Call Cornerstone Church with questions, 610-894-9520.
Safety Checks
Free Vessel : 8 a.m. to noon April 10 at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Kutztown Community Library
Story times: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Used book room: open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.