Until March 8
Pa Dutch Chicken Pot Pie Fundraiser in Bally: Pre-orders now until March 8. $8 per quart. Order now, pay upon pickup. Drive-thru pick up is March 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bally Community Pool, 411 Chestnut St., Bally. Order at https://ballyrec.org/potpie or call 484-241-5490. Dutch style chicken pot pie, handmade locally. Proceeds benefit Bally Community Pool and Park. Limited quantity of 600 quarts will be made so order early. Last year was sold out. Sponsored by the Bally Area Recreational Development Society.
March 2
Session on foster care, adoption: Free online informational sessions to learn about child foster care and adoption will be hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2. Diakon staff will explain foster parenting, as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Participants will learn about children and youths available for adoption, foster care and foster-to-adopt as well as medically fragile foster care. To register and receive access information, email Stephanie Spurgeon at SpurgeonS@diakon.org.
March 2
Great Decisions Discussion Group Series: virtually via Zoom every second Tuesday starts March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Discussions on foreign policy issues facing America. Limited in-person spots available at Reading Public Library Foundation building, 113 S. 4th St., Reading and in Jerome Marcus Learning and Meeting Commons rooms at Main Library, 100. S. 5th St. $30 registration fee includes a briefing book with expert papers on all eight topics. Scholarships available through Reading Public Library. Series supported by World Affairs Council of Reading. Register at readingpubliclibrary.org or call 610-478-8977.
March 7
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. at 128 Main St., Leesport. Visit a 4-room school house and circa 1940s classroom plus artifacts including a 1760s Quaker Marriage document.
Kutztown Community Library
Miss Lacie's Story Time: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Miss Taylor's Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Kutztown University
11th annual Conference on Human Diversity: held virtually Feb. 26 by the KU Commission on Human Diversity. This year’s theme, “Diversity in a Virtual World - Toward Equity and Inclusion,” encourages presentations related to diversity, equity and inclusion in a virtual world. For more information, senate@kutztown.edu or 610-683-4675.
Black History Month events: Hosted by KU’s Frederick Douglass Institute. Feb. 19 at 7 to 9 p.m. African Diasporic Literature Read-In. Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. to noon “Douglass’ Political Artistry in the 1845 Narrative.” Feb. 26 at 7 to 9 p.m. A virtual concert: A Celebration of Black Composers. Details can be found by contacting fdouglass@kutztown.edu.
SUBMIT EVENTS
