April 15
Dine and Donate at the Allentown Chipotle: 750 North Krocks Road, 4 to 8 p.m. Fundraiser for Kutztown Strong hosted by The United Greek Council at Kutztown University, 33% of each order will be donated to Kutztown Strong. If unable to join the event, make a donation at https://kutztownstrong.org/.
April 19
Spark Joy Webinar: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free webinar hosted by Muhlenberg, Kutztown and Oley Valley Community Libraries. Learn the KonMari Method with Shannon Honeycutt of Spark Joy Charlotte. Includes Q&A and raffle. Bring a t-shirt and pants for a folding demonstration. Giveaway for free 3-hour virtual tidying session. Register by emailing kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
April 24
Homemade Turkey Pot-Pie Take Out Dinner: 3 p.m. until sold out at Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. All pre-orders must be picked up by 6 p.m. Includes homemade turkey pot-pie, green beans, applesauce, roll with butter, ice tea pint, piece of marble cake with icing. $10 per meal. Take out and drive-thru only. Pre-orders accepted but not required. Pre-orders due by April 16. Call Nancy, 610-763-3063, or Oletha, 610-395-3889.
April 25
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale is April 25, $3.50. Pickup May 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Grange Hall. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Kutztown Community Library
Story times: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Used book room: open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 26: Virtual Book Discussion 7 p.m. of "The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man's Love Affair with Nature" by J. Drew Lanham. Books available at the library. No registration needed, find zoom info on KCL events calendar -www.berkslibraries.org/branch/kutztown/events-calendar. Part of the Longwood Gardens Community Read, participants will be entered to win a family pass to Longwood Gardens, admits up to 4 people.
April 27: Birds of a Feather 6 p.m. Read "Ruby's Birds," meet a variety of birds from region with taxidermy and images, presented by Delaware Nature Society and hosted by Kutztown Community Library. View nests and listen to bird calls, discover fun facts and find out what you can do to make your home a happy place for birds, from simple crafts to larger projects with lasting impact. Perfect for families, ages 4+ with an adult. No registration needed, find zoom info on KCL events calendar - www.berkslibraries.org/branch/kutztown/events-calendar. Part of Longwood Gardens Community Read, participants will be entered to win a family pass to Longwood Gardens, admits up to 4 people.
