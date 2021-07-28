Aug. 8
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu available. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Aug. 10
Pa Barn in Form and Function: 7 p.m. online lecture via Zoom by Cornwall Iron Furnace Associates. Drawing upon an extensive catalog of local historic barn images, program describes a progression among the earliest barn structures erected by the first settlers and the various, subsequent forms that gave rise to the Pennsylvania Barn. Speaker is Patrick J. Donmoyer, director of Pa German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University and author of “Hex Signs: Myth and Meaning in Pennsylvania Dutch Barn Stars.” Space is limited and registration required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_31RIIXfLQKOKW_cX4JSfEA.
Aug. 14
Brake the Cycle of Poverty: Tour scenic Berks County and raise funds to end poverty on the 12th annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty, a fundraiser organized by Friend Inc. Community Services in Kutztown. Event starts Aug. 14 at 7 a.m. at Rickenbach Learning Center at Kutztown University. Riders can select from four courses - a 62-mile ride through all four covered bridges in Berks County; a 40-mile ride that crosses two covered bridges; a 25-mile ride on winding backroads or a 10-mile scenic ride perfect for beginners and families. Register by July 10 and receive a T-shirt at www.friendinc.org or 610-683-7791.
Aug. 14
Off to a Flying Start! Migration Kick Off: Hawk Mountain Sanctuary visitors of all ages can come and celebrate the magic of raptor migration with kids crafts and activities, live raptor programs, naturalists in the garden, and more. Trail fee required for non-members. Official Autumn Migration Hawk Watch begins Aug. 15.
Aug. 14
Third Birds and Brew: 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds support Hawk Mountain Sanctuary's global conservation science research and educational programming. Unlimited tastings from local breweries, wineries, and distilleries, along with high-end, BBQ-style dinner, a commemorative 6 ounce glass, and live music by Six to Midnight band. Pre-registered admission $60, $75 at door. Designated drivers and those under 21 $25 pre-registered, $35 at door. Couple $100 for two tasting tickets, $45 for two non-drinking tickets. Pre-register for tickets at hawkmountain.org/birdsandbrew.
Aug. 15
Food Truck Throw Down and Cow Pie Bingo: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Classic Harley-Davidson, 983 James Drive, Leesport. Tompkins VIST Bank and Classic Harley Davidson fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association to support research and allow children with MD to attend virtual camp. Cow-themed Poker Run around Berks followed by music and food truck fare. Ends with Cow Pie Bingo, where a cow will wander around a life-sized enclosed bingo grid. The first square to receive the cow’s “deposit” will win the ticket-holder $500. Purchase a ticket for one square for $20 or 3 squares for $50 at https://one.bidpal.net/cowpiebingo/welcome. Do not need to be present to win.
Aug. 21
Pa German Farm Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine at Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville (GPS 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg). Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society hosts demonstrations of life on the farm. Food, music, expanded Native American displays, hay ride, old-time children's games, talks on local archaeology, Native American storytelling and local Civil War history. No admission charge. Parking $3. Entrance fee for main house tours. www.Dreibelbisfarm.org, Historic Dreibelbis Farm on Facebook or call Mark Dreibelbis at 610-488-7896.
Aug. 22
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for Italian Hoagie Sale is Aug. 22. $5 each. Pick up Aug. 30 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
