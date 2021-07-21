Aug. 1
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m., 128 Main St., Leesport. Visit a circa 1940-50s school room and the artifacts room including a 1750s Quaker Marriage Certificate.
Aug. 8
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu available. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Aug. 14
Brake the Cycle of Poverty: Tour scenic Berks County and raise funds to end poverty on the 12th annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty, a fundraiser organized by Friend Inc. Community Services in Kutztown. Event starts Aug. 14 at 7 a.m. at Rickenbach Learning Center at Kutztown University. Riders can select from four courses - a 62-mile ride through all four covered bridges in Berks County; a 40-mile ride that crosses two covered bridges; a 25-mile ride on winding backroads or a 10-mile scenic ride perfect for beginners and families. Register by July 10 and receive a T-shirt at www.friendinc.org or 610-683-7791.
Aug. 21
Pennsylvania German Farm Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine at Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville (GPS 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg). Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society hosts demonstrations of life on the farm — kitchen crafts, butchering, dairy chores, spinning, and quilting. Also food, music, expanded Native American displays, hay ride, old-time children's games, and talks on local archaeology, Native American storytelling and local Civil War history. No admission charge and parking is $3. Entrance fee charged for tours of the main house. www.Dreibelbisfarm.org, Historic Dreibelbis Farm on Facebook or call Mark Dreibelbis at 610-488-7896.
