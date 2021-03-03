March 13
Salem-Berne UMC Drive-Thru Chicken Pot Pie: Order ahead only. $7 per quart, pepper cabbage $3 per pint. Pickup 2 to 5 p.m. March 13 at Salem-Bern United Methodist Church, 292 Salem Church Road, Hamburg. To order, call Bob Merkt 610-562-8847 or Sharon Geschwindt 610-562-3266.
March 14
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Per health department guidelines, seating will be limited. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
March 16
FOX Rehab education series - Caring for Alzheimer’s or dementia: Join Manor at Market Square and FOX Rehabilitation via Zoom for The Power of Exercise at 1 p.m. Beginning or maintaining an exercise routine can improve well-being and reduce challenging behaviors. To receive Zoom link, contact Jill at 610-373-0800 or JReinheimer@manoratms.com.
March 17
St. Michael’s Church Pie Sale: 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg. Pre-order by March 17. $7 per 8 inch pie. Homemade pies include Lemon Strip, Lemon sponge, Shoo-fly, Apricot Crumb, Coconut Cream, Blueberry Custard. Order at stmichaels529@gmail.com or 610-488-1783. Pickup Easter week on March 31 from noon to 8 p.m.
March 17
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. via phone and online for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills. Free and open to the public. To register, visit http://bit.ly/MarchCaregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more, call Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
March 20
Pa. German Zammelaaf Virtual Event: March 20 to 27 virtual event, held in place of annual in-person event, on Pa. German Zammelaaf Facebook page. Historian Lynn Otto presents A Walk With Conrad Weiser. Doug Madenford and Chris LaRose give a live presentation on Ask a PA Dutchman on March 20 at 1 p.m. (video can be viewed until March 27). Eppes fer Yunge (Something for Youth) includes crafts, activity, stories and songs. For more information, email zammelaaf@gmail.com.
March 21
Literatour Berks Author Zoom: 4 p.m. Family friendly! Author Brianna Caplan Sayres discusses her children's book “Asteroid Goldberg.” This program is held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, Sinking Spring Public Library, and the PJ Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
March 22
Leesport Area Historical Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany ECC, 308 Main St., Leesport. "Good Morning Thun, Good Morning Janssen-The Extraordinary Days of The Partners" presented by Barry Kauffman. The talk will cover the founding of the Wyomissing Industries to the deaths of Ferdinand Thun and Henry Janssen, their lives in story form in conjunction with the re-purposing of the complex in Wyomissing where their empire existed for 50 years.
March 24
Ask the pharmacist about COVID-19 vaccines: 1 p.m. via Zoom presented by Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Registered pharmacist Edmond J. Hudon III will talk about all things COVID-19 vaccine, including safety and distribution phases, tips to reduce discomfort from possible side effects, and more. Call Tina at 610-385-5134 by March 23 to receive Zoom link.
March 25
Backyard Bird Habitats: 7 p.m. via Zoom hosted by Kutztown Community Library. Learn how to maximize the number of birds in your backyard. Participants entered to win a family pass to Longwood Gardens. Sign up at library or email kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
March 25
Pioneer Grange Topton: order deadline for PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale is March 25. 1.5 pounds $4, 2.5 pounds $6. Pickup April 2 at the Grange Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
April 10
Free Vessel Safety Checks: 8 a.m. to noon at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.