May 22
Spring Arts and Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kutztown Historical Society, on the corner of Normal Avenue and Whiteoak Street. There will be artists, food, music and farmers with their products to purchase.
May 22
Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Topton Lions Club, 24 East High St., Topton, rear, down alley behind JAK's Restaurant. Many newly donated items.
May 22
Mayfield’s Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021: Free. 2 p.m. at Mayfield on Nobel, 544 Noble St., Kutztown. Hot Dog Eating Contest for ages 13 and up (under 18 needs parent permission). To sign up as a contestant, message via Facebook (MayfieldOnNoble) for the registration form. $10 to participate. Cash and prizes for winner. Spectators encouraged to cheer on favorite eater. Shop opens at 10 a.m., food from Updog Hotdogs starts at 11 a.m. and music begins 1 p.m.
May 24
Basket Bingo: 6:45 p.m. at Kutztown Grange. $20 for 25 games. Includes soda, hot dog and door prize. Must call 610-683-7975 or 610-395-3889 for tickets.
May 30
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for Italian Hoagie Sale is May 30. $5 each. Pickup June 7 at Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
June 6
Museum Open House and Book Signing: 1 to 4 p.m. Leesport Area Historical Society, 128 Main St., Leesport. Come celebrate WWII week with LAHS as we feature local author, Susan Snyder, who compiled a book of letters written by, her father-in-law. Luke Snyder, while stationed in Italy. This day-to-day account makes real the trials a soldier endures, and the letters longing for his home and wife.
June 6
Farm Show Food Drive-Thru: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginville Grange Hall. Hosted by Virginville Grange Community Service Committee. Farm Show powdered donuts, milkshakes and Smokey Bear BBQ. Place orders by May 24. Call or text Courtney at 610-914-5242or email bcgougler@gmail.com. See details on Virginville Grange Facebook page.
Kutztown Community Library
Story times: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Used book room: open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
