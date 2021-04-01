April 11
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Per health department guidelines, seating will be limited. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
April 19
Spark Joy Webinar: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free webinar hosted by Muhlenberg, Kutztown and Oley Valley Community Libraries. Learn the KonMari Method with Shannon Honeycutt of Spark Joy Charlotte. Includes Q&A and raffle. Bring a t-shirt and pants for a folding demonstration. Giveaway for free 3-hour virtual tidying session. Register by emailing kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
April 24
Homemade Turkey Pot-Pie Take Out Dinner: 3 p.m. until sold out at Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. All pre-orders must be picked up by 6 p.m. Includes homemade turkey pot-pie, green beans, applesauce, roll with butter, ice tea pint, piece of marble cake with icing. $10 per meal. Take out and drive-thru only. Pre-orders accepted but not required. Pre-orders due by April 16. Call Nancy, 610-763-3063, or Oletha, 610-395-3889.
April 25
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale is April 25, $3.50. Pickup May 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Grange Hall. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Kutztown Community Library
Story times: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Used book room: open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.