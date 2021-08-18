Sept. 4
55th Annual Duryea Day Antique & Classic Car & Truck Show & Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park. Hosted by Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, along with the Pottstown Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Event benefits the Museum in its mission of collecting, preserving, and exhibiting Pennsylvania transportation heritage.
Sept. 11
Fall Native Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. Variety of fall-flowering Pennsylvania native wildflowers, vines, grasses, ferns, trees, and shrubs to incorporate into any home landscape.
Sept. 11
Music on the Mountain: 2 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary’s new accessible Outdoor Amphitheater. The Gabriel Chamber Ensemble presents one hour of classical selections sharing the healing powers of music and nature. Seating is limited. Tickets $25, $15 for Hawk Mountain members. To purchase tickets call 610-756-6961 or visit hawkmountain.org/music.
Sept. 16
Building a Better Boyertown VIP Oktoberfest Tasting Event: 5 to 8 p.m. at Brakeman’s Café indoors and outside. Live music, food and sample five beers, each paired by a German-themed appetizer. Add dinner of bratwurst with caraway sauerkraut and pilsner düsseldorf mustard, served with German potato salad. Breweries include Free Will Brewing Company, J.J. Ratigan Brewing Company, Saucony Creek Brewing Company, Sly Fox Brewing Company, Stable 12 Brewing Company, and Stickman Brews. Tickets limited. Purchase by Sept. 9 at www.boyertownpa.org.
Sept. 17 & 18
Building a Better Boyertown 14th Annual Oktoberfest: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18, free family-friendly, German and fall-themed event that features beer ($5 for beer tent wristband), food, music, entertainment, children’s activities and craft vendors. Visit www.boyertownpa.org.
