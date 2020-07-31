St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Aug. 5: Finance Committee meeting, 7 p.m.
Aug. 6: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 10: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 11: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 15: Assumption of Mary, 10 a.m. Mass.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Aug. 9: we celebrate the Tenth Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. We worship in church, parking lot, phone and Facebook. For indoor health and safety guidelines, please call the church or check our Facebook page.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown
219 Maidencreek Rd., Fleetwood
Open invitation to attend worship each Sunday: Everyone is welcome to attend our outdoor 10:15 a.m. worship service in our grove, next to the church. Services will be outdoors until further notice. Bring a lawn chair. The grove provides shade, often has a breeze and a view of the valley. The use of masks is encouraged. Social distancing will be observed indoors during inclement conditions.