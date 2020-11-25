First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Sundays: worship with us in-person at 10:15 a.m. We follow the required COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and staying six feet apart. View our live stream video on our YouTube channel - First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA. You can sign in at 10 a.m. but not before, at https://www.youtube.com/shannel/UCs824pZ6E0UmN8xce3rXtWw/. Click the red “LIVE” button on the top left of the screen. You can also connect to our service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org.
Worship via phone and computer: we are still using Go To Meeting. Call the free long distance number is 866-899-4679 (may be asked to dial 1) and enter access code 68628502. For all who like to chat before the service, use Go To Meeting to chat then you may want to sign off and access YouTube for the service. There is a bigger picture on YouTube and the sound should be better.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Dec. 6: worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Second Sunday in Advent with distribution of Holy Communion inside and on parking lot. Angel Tree gifts (cash/check donations) for Bethany Children’s Home should be donated by Dec. 6.
Worship by phone or online: For information about listening to worship by phone, call 610-488-1783. Visit us on the web http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529 and Youtube.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Dec. 8: Immaculate Conception of Mary, Masses at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Christmas Mass schedule: Dec. 24 at 2:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. There is limited capacity for all Masses, therefore, RSVPs are needed. Sign-up via the parish web page.
Hamburg Community Seventh-day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road, Hamburg
Service times: The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset. Bible classes for all ages Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m. All are welcome, masks and social distancing is required.
Live Stream: watch the entire service each Sabbath on Facebook and YouTube at https://www.facebook.com/hamburgsda/live and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYiwDf2BbdMaLROpIP2Zwfbclid=IwAR0LFNW1h1QU_vLcPPcDLTu or Search Hamburg Community SDA Church.
Community Service Center: open to the public every Monday and Tuesday 1 to 6 p.m. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.