First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Worship: We are going back to virtual services for the next few weeks. Hopefully, we will hold in-person services again for our Christmas services. Watch the Patriot Item for updates. View our videos on our YouTube channel. Find us on YouTube by entering - First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA - or use this URL https://www.youtube.com/shannel/UCs824pZ6E0UmN8xce3rXtWw/. You can also connect to our service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org.
Worship by phone or computer: we are still using Go To Meeting. For phone callers the free long distance number is 866-899-4679. You may be asked to dial 1. Then enter the access code - 686285029 - when prompted. For all who like to chat before the service, use Go To Meeting to chat then you may want to sign off and access YouTube for the service. There is a bigger picture on YouTube and the sound should be better.
Salem-Berne United Methodist
292 Salem Church Rd, Hamburg
Dec. 13: The congregation of Salem-Berne in Hamburg will be remembering and honoring the 24 veterans that are interred on their cemetery by participating in Wreaths Across America. Wreaths were assembled by the Bible study group and will be placed at each fallen hero’s grave as their name is said aloud in awareness of their sacrifice. A brief ceremony and wreath placement will take place in the cemetery following the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Any family members of the veterans are also welcome to attend. CDC regulations apply. Masks and social distancing are required.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Christmas Eve services: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 are planned to be indoors in the sanctuary with Holy Communion. New this year, the 4 p.m. service will be an outdoor Nativity service in the church grove. While reservations will not be required for the indoor services, congregants are encouraged to let the office (610-926-0461) know which service you plan to attend so that proper seating arrangements can be made. Overflow seating may be available in the Fellowship Hall with the service live streamed if needed. All are invited to attend! For more information, visit on Facebook.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Dec. 13: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Third Sunday of Advent. The Annual Congregational Meeting will follow worship with the election of Congregational Council Members and the 2021 Ministry Plan.
Dec. 12: Free drive-thru spaghetti dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Drive through meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, Italian bread and fruit. Please invite your neighbors, those in need, and your family. Free children’s meal toy for every child. Any donations go to Food For The Poor or iHartHarvest (Food Pantry).
Worship by phone or online: For information about listening to worship by phone, call 610-488-1783. Visit us on the web http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529 and YouTube.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Lottery Calendar fund raiser: Prizes awarded each day of February through April 2021.
Christmas Mass schedule: Dec. 24 at 2:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. There is limited capacity for all Masses, therefore, RSVPs are needed. Sign-up via the parish web page.
Hamburg Community Seventh-day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road, Hamburg
Service times: The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset. Bible classes for all ages Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m. All are welcome, masks and social distancing is required.
Live Stream: watch the entire service each Sabbath on Facebook and YouTube at https://www.facebook.com/hamburgsda/live and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYiwDf2BbdMaLROpIP2Zwfbclid=IwAR0LFNW1h1QU_vLcPPcDLTu or Search Hamburg Community SDA Church.
Community Service Center: open to the public every Monday and Tuesday 1 to 6 p.m. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.