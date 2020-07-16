St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
July 23: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
July 23: Christ Life Series continues, 7 p.m.
July 27: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
July 31: Golf-&-Go Event at Green Acres, 1 p.m. Call the parish office for information. Register by July 24.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Worship Services: Salem Bellman’s Church continues to have Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. in the church grove. There are three ways to worship with us. You can bring a lawn chair and sit outside in the grove, remain in your car and tune in through your car radio or tune in to Facebook Live. See you in church! Please check out the Belleman’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel and website for more about Belleman’s.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown
219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood
Open invitation to attend worship each Sunday: Everyone is welcome to attend our outdoor Sunday, 10:15 a.m. worship service in our grove, next to the church. Services will be outdoors until further notice. Bring a lawn chair. The grove provides shade, often has a breeze and a view of the valley. The use of masks is encouraged. Social distancing will be observed indoors during inclement conditions.