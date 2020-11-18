First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Sundays: worship with us in-person at 10:15 a.m. We follow the required COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and staying six feet apart. View our live stream video on our YouTube channel - First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA. You can sign in at 10 a.m. but not before, at https://www.youtube.com/shannel/UCs824pZ6E0UmN8xce3rXtWw/. Click the red “LIVE” button on the top left of the screen. You can also connect to our service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org.
Worship via phone and computer: we are still using Go To Meeting. Call the free long distance number is 866-899-4679 (may be asked to dial 1) and enter access code 68628502. For all who like to chat before the service, use Go To Meeting to chat then you may want to sign off and access YouTube for the service. There is a bigger picture on YouTube and the sound should be better.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Day Mass at 9 a.m.
Nov. 29: Season of Advent begins, spiritual preparation for Christmas.
Nov. 30: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Nov. 29: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate The First Sunday In Advent with Hanging of the Greens. The church will be decorated during the service as we anticipate and prepare for the celebration of the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ. Members will hang chrismons on the trees both indoors and outside. A chrismon is a Christian symbol representing Jesus Christ. The term chrismon comes from the Latin phrase "Christi monogramma", meaning "monogram of Christ". Readers explain all the symbols.
Due: Order forms for Wreaths Across America are due today. Donations for Bethany Children’s Home should be returned by Dec. 6.
Hamburg Community Seventh-day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road, Hamburg
Service times: The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset. Bible classes for all ages Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m.
Sabbath Morning Service: Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11:05 a.m. Pastor Alex DuBee will be speaking for our Thanksgiving Service. All are welcome, masks and social distancing is required.
Live Stream: watch the entire service each Sabbath on Facebook and YouTube at https://www.facebook.com/hamburgsda/live and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYiwDf2BbdMaLROpIP2Zwfbclid=IwAR0LFNW1h1QU_vLcPPcDLTu or Search Hamburg Community SDA Church.
Community Service Center: open to the public every Monday and Tuesday 1 to 6 p.m. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.