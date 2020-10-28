St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Nov. 8: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the 23rd Sunday after Pentecost. We welcome a veteran,Tom Fredericks, who will preach and lead our worship. A noisy offering (loose offering not in envelopes) will be collected to benefit Keystone Military Families, Shoemakersville.
Holiday Bazaar, Shop & Drop Basket Raffle, Food to Go: Remember to stop at our bazaar Friday, Nov. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. or Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to pick up your food orders and take a chance at our HUGE basket raffle. There will be additional soup, cookies and pies for sale if you forgot to place an order. Pre-order food at 610-488-1783. COVID-19 restrictions apply; please wear masks. https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529, email stmichaels529@gmail.com.
Huff's Union Church, Hereford Township
Huff’s Church returns to worship in the sanctuary. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times. Online services will continue on the Huff's Union Church Facebook page and at www.huffschurch.com.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Worship: In-person on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. We follow the required COVID-19 guidelines of wearing masks, sitting six feet apart, etc. If you can’t be with us in church, view our live stream video on our YouTube channel. You can sign in at 10 a.m. but not before that or you may not be able to view the live stream.
YouTube: Find us on YouTube by entering - First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA - or use this URL https://www.youtube.com/shannel/UCs824pZ6E0UmN8xce3rXtWw/. Click the red “LIVE” button on the top left of the screen and you should be with us virtually. Our recorded services are also available on our channel.
Website: You can also connect to our service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org.
By phone: To join by phone or with a computer and like to chat, we are still using Go To Meeting. For phone callers, call the free long distance number is 866-899-4679. You may be asked to dial 1. Then enter the access code - 686285029 - when prompted. For all who like to chat before the service, use Go To Meeting to chat then you may want to sign off and access YouTube for the service. There is a bigger picture on YouTube and the sound should be better. We hope you will join us!
Nov. 21: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday Craft & Vendor Bazaar. Stop by and do some shopping at our quality vendor tables. BBQ, mac & cheese, soups, cookies, and more will be available, pre-packaged for take-out only. Don’t forget to get your tickets for our Basket and “Green” Tree Raffles. Please note: There is only one entrance door this year - use the ramp entrance from our parking lot. We'll ask you to wear a mask and use sanitizer. We're also going to do a quick check of your temperature. All the things you're used to seeing these days - all things to help keep you safe! The Bazaar will be different this year but still a great way to celebrate this holiday season!
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Annual Bazaar: in Fellowship Hall Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are a few changes to this year’s event. There will be no flea market this year and all food items are for takeout only. Available food items will include soups, BBQ, chicken pot pie, pepper cabbage, cookies, pies, candy and apple dumplings. Additionally, there will be a Chinese auction which will include a variety of items. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. All are welcome!
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Nov. 5: schedule change- Mass at 8 a.m.
Nov. 5: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 9: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 21: Christmas Bazaar, 3 to 6 p.m. and After Weekend Masses.