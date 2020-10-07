First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Worship: 10:15 a.m. inside church building for Sunday Worship Service. We will follow the required COVID-19 guidelines wearing masks, sitting six feet apart, etc. If you aren’t able to join us in the church then look for us on YouTube – First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA – and view the service there. Or, you can access the service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org. Our previous service recordings are also available at these sites. Please bear with us as we are trying a live online service for the first time.
Nov. 8: We’re planning a Miller Keystone Blood Drive. Watch for details on this blood drive.
Nov. 21: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar. Again, we will follow the current COVID-19 guidelines and require vendors and shoppers to wear masks. It will be a bit different this year but we’ll still have some holiday fun!
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Oct. 15: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
St. Michael's Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Oct. 18: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Twentieth Sunday after Pentecost. Members are asked to bring donations for a noisy offering for disaster relief.