Huff's Union Church, Hereford Township
Huff’s Church returns to worship in the sanctuary. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times. Online services will continue on the Huff's Union Church Facebook page and at www.huffschurch.com.
St. Mary's Church
14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown
Unique Holiday Bazaar: Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Money Raffle, Basket Raffle, and take-out food only: homemade cookies, kielbasa, frozen homemade soups and barbecue. Pandemic guidelines will be in place. Information, call Annie 484-333-5538.
St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
Oct. 25: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate Reformation Sunday with Holy Communion. Wear red to worship.
The Protestant Reformation: was shaped by many people over many years but came into focus when a monk named Martin Luther nailed his famous 95 Theses to the door of the Wittenberg Church in 1517. Luther was a Catholic priest who was upset at the widespread corruption he observed within the Catholic Church, most notably the sale of “indulgences” that promised postmortem forgiveness of sins for deceased loved ones.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Oct. 22: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 26: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Worship: 10:15 a.m. inside church building for Sunday Worship Service. We will follow the required COVID-19 guidelines wearing masks, sitting six feet apart, etc. If you aren’t able to join us in the church then look for us on YouTube – First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA – and view the service there. Or, you can access the service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org. Our previous service recordings are also available at these sites. Please bear with us as we are trying a live online service for the first time.
Nov. 8: Miller Keystone Blood Drive. Watch for details on this blood drive.
Nov. 21: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar. Again, we will follow the current COVID-19 guidelines and require vendors and shoppers to wear masks. It will be a bit different this year but we’ll still have some holiday fun!