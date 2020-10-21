St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Devotions at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Oct. 29: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 1: Feast of All Saints.
Nov. 2: All Souls’ Day Mass at 9 a.m.
Nov. 2: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Holiday Bazaar, Shop & Drop Basket Raffle, Food to Go: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 and 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden. Homemade soups, pies, Christmas cookies (pre-order food at 610-488-1783). COVID-19 restrictions apply; please wear masks. https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529, email stmichaels529@gmail.com.
Huff's Union Church, Hereford Township
Huff’s Church returns to worship in the sanctuary. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times. Online services will continue on the Huff's Union Church Facebook page and at www.huffschurch.com.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Worship: 10:15 a.m. inside church building for Sunday Worship Service. We will follow the required COVID-19 guidelines wearing masks, sitting six feet apart, etc. If you aren’t able to join us in the church then look for us on YouTube – First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA – and view the service there. Or, you can access the service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org. Our previous service recordings are also available at these sites. Please bear with us as we are trying a live online service for the first time.
Nov. 8: Miller Keystone Blood Drive. Watch for details on this blood drive.
Nov. 21: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar. Again, we will follow the current COVID-19 guidelines and require vendors and shoppers to wear masks. It will be a bit different this year but we’ll still have some holiday fun!