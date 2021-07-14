St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
July 25: We celebrate the Ninth Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. We will gather outside in the woods up the hill in the old picnic grove to worship. Bring a chair. You may share rides to the top of the hill if you don’t want to drive up yourself. Pastor Bruce Potteiger will lead worship. He will tell us about Food For The Poor and a noisy offering will be taken.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.