Zion’s Lutheran Church of Perry Township
Lenten series: Feb. 24 through March 24. The theme is Model Disciples - Who Really Were “The Chosen Ones”? Services may be viewed weekly on the church Facebook page at Zion’s Lutheran Church of Perry Township.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Open position for Director of Music Ministry: Check the church website for the job description and application at: bellemanschurch.org. Please send applications and resumes to the church by April 8. Interviews to begin May 1.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg
St. Michael’s Church Pie Sale: Pre-order by March 17. $7 per 8 inch pie. Homemade pies include Lemon Strip, Lemon sponge, Shoo-fly, Apricot Crumb, Coconut Cream, Blueberry Custard. Order at stmichaels529@gmail.com or 610-488-1783. Pickup Easter week on March 31 from noon to 8 p.m.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
March 17: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
March 18: Sharing Christ Series, 7 p.m.
March 19: Feast of St. Joseph, novena and Mass 9 AM; Adoration 6:30 PM; Stations of the Cross 7 p.m.
March 20: Men’s St. Joseph Breakfast, 8 a.m.
March 21: PREP Religious Education classes, 9 a.m.
March 28: For further information on the Holy Name Society 50/50 Drawing on March 28, call the parish office.
