First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Worship: we are gathering in a virtual service for the next few weeks. Watch the Patriot Item or check our website for notice that we are returning to in-person services. In either situation, our services will be on our YouTube channel. You can also connect to our service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org.
Find us on YouTube: at First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA - or go to https://www.youtube.com/shannel/UCs824pZ6E0UmN8xce3rXtWw/.
Worship by phone or with a computer and chat: we are still using Go To Meeting. For phone callers, the free long distance number is 866-899-4679. You may be asked to dial 1. Then enter the access code - 686285029 - when prompted. For all who like to chat before the service, use Go To Meeting to chat then you may want to sign off and access YouTube for the service. There is a bigger picture on YouTube and the sound should be better.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Feb. 17: Ash Wednesday Masses at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: Adoration 6:30 PM; Stations of the Cross 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: St. Joseph Breakfast with the Guys, 8 a.m.
Feb. 23: Adoration 6 PM; Mass 7 p.m.
Hamburg Community Seventh-day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road, Hamburg
Service times: The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset. Bible classes for all ages Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m. All are welcome, masks and social distancing is required.
Live Stream: watch the entire service each Sabbath on Facebook and YouTube at https://www.facebook.com/hamburgsda/live and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYiwDf2BbdMaLROpIP2Zwfbclid=IwAR0LFNW1h1QU_vLcPPcDLTu or Search Hamburg Community SDA Church.
Community Service Center: open to the public every Monday and Tuesday 1 to 6 p.m. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.