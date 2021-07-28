Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road Alburtis
Aug. 14: community picnic. Food available rain or shine beginning at 4 p.m. Music by the Majestics from 5 to 8 p.m. For details call the church office at 610-845-2626.
St. Paul’s UCC
5 W. Arch and Franklin streets, Fleetwood
Rummage Sale: Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Refreshments both days. Yard sale Saturday only.
Miller-Keystone Mobile Blood Bank: parked at the front of the church on Arch Street 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Anyone interested in donating blood can sign up at www.Giveapint.org, code 3302. Walk ins are also welcome.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown
219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood (Richmond Twp.)
Aug. 7: picnic open to the public rain or shine at St. Peter's UCC of Molltown. Music is performed by Mike and Linda Hertzog 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Days of Old from 7 to 8 p.m. Food includes French fries, funnel cakes, root beer floats and more served 4:30 to 8 p.m. 610-944-9418
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Aug. 8: We celebrate the 11th Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. We worship in church, parking lot, phone, and Facebook. A noisy offering will be taken for DiscipleMakers. Miss Catherine Trexler will be here to tell us about their ministry. It is a Christian campus ministry based in Pennsylvania. Their goal is to raise up the next generation of leaders for the Church by training college students in Bible study, gospel-driven discipleship, and evangelism.