Friedens Lutheran Church
9727 Red Road, Kempton
Christmas In July Yard Sale: July 17, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds go to church Outreach Fund.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
July 18: we celebrate the Eighth Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. We will hear from our youth who went on local missions this past week. They packed Meals On Wheels, served breakfast for lunch at the Strausstown Senior Center, worked with Veterans Making a Difference, Keystone Military Families, and The King’s Academy.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.