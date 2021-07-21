Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road Alburtis
Vacation Bible School Aug. 2 to 6: meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Go to www.huffschurch.com to fill out the registration form and send or bring back to the church. Masks will be required at all times. Any questions or concerns, call the Church Office at 610-845-2626.
Aug. 14: community picnic. Food available rain or shine beginning at 4 p.m. Music by the Majestics from 5 to 8 p.m. For details call the church office at 610-845-2626.
St. Paul’s UCC
5 W. Arch and Franklin streets, Fleetwood
Rummage Sale: Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Refreshments both days. Yard sale Saturday only.
Miller-Keystone Mobile Blood Bank: parked at the front of the church on Arch Street 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Anyone interested in donating blood can sign up at www.Giveapint.org, code 3302. Walk ins are also welcome.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.