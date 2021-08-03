Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road Alburtis
Aug. 14: community picnic. Food available rain or shine beginning at 4 p.m. Music by the Majestics from 5 to 8 p.m. For details call the church office at 610-845-2626.
St. Paul’s UCC
5 W. Arch and Franklin streets, Fleetwood
Rummage Sale: Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Refreshments both days. Yard sale Saturday only.
Miller-Keystone Mobile Blood Bank: parked at the front of the church on Arch Street 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Anyone interested in donating blood can sign up at www.Giveapint.org, code 3302. Walk ins are also welcome.