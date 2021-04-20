St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
April 29: Sharing Christ Series, 7 p.m., Final Session.
May 1: Men’s St. Joseph Breakfast, 8 a.m.
May 1 & 2: First Holy Communion weekend.
May 2: PREP Religious Education classes, 9 a.m.
St. Michael's Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
May 2: we worship at 10:15 a.m. with Holy Communion to celebrate the Fifth Sunday of Easter. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper.
Drive-through Free Spaghetti Dinner: May 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. Spaghetti and meatballs, bread, and fruit. We will keep social distancing in preparation and distribution of food to our needy neighbors. Everyone is invited.