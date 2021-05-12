St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
May 20: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
May 22 and 23: Welcome to guest preacher Deacon Matthew Kuna.
May 25: Harvest Fest planning meeting, 7:30 p.m.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
May 23: we worship at 10:15 a.m. with Holy Communion to celebrate the Festival of Pentecost. Trevor Fredericks, Ashleigh Guers, Brycen Scheffler, Autumn Scheffler, and Grace Wysocki will affirm their baptism with the rite of confirmation.
For information: listen to worship by phone, call 610-488-1783. Visit us on the web http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/ and Youtube.