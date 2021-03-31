St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden Township
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit www.stmaryhamburg.org or follow on Facebook.
April 8: Sharing Christ Series, 7 p.m.
April 11: PREP Religious Education classes, 9 a.m.
April 13: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
April 14: Holy Name society meeting, 7 p.m.
St. Michael's Church
529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg
April 11: we worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the Second Sunday of Easter. At 9 a.m. we will have a Resurrection lesson for children in the social hall. An egg hunt will be held outside, weather permitting.
For information about listening to worship by phone: call 610-488-1783. Visit us on the web http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
April 11: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion in the church and the 10:15 a.m. worship service to be held in the church. All are welcome.
Guidelines: We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
