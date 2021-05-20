St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Reconciliation Saturdays 3:45-4:15 p.m., Sundays 7:15-7:45 a.m. and 15 minutes before daily Mass. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
May 31: Memorial Day Mass at 9 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
357 West Main St., Kutztown
Attic Outlet Yard Sale: June 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. No early birds! Clothing, household items, toys, books, etc. Low prices! Rain date is June 18 and 19.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
May 30: we worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the Holy Trinity. We will also remember our veterans with readings of the names of soldiers killed in action, the Gettysburg Address, and Flanders Fields. A slide show of veterans will be shown inside. Loose offering (not in envelopes) is for veterans who are struggling with homelessness and wartime demons. Donations go to Veterans Making A Difference.
More ways to worship: to listen to worship by phone, call 610-488-1783. Visit us on the web http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/ AND Youtube.