First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Worship: We are going back to virtual services. View our videos on our YouTube channel. Find us on YouTube by entering - First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA - or use this URL https://www.youtube.com/shannel/UCs824pZ6E0UmN8xce3rXtWw/. You can also connect to our service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org.
Worship by phone or computer: we are still using Go To Meeting. For phone callers the free long distance number is 866-899-4679. You may be asked to dial 1. Then enter the access code - 686285029 - when prompted. For all who like to chat before the service, use Go To Meeting to chat then you may want to sign off and access YouTube for the service. There is a bigger picture on YouTube and the sound should be better.
St. Michael's Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Jan. 17: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Second Sunday After Epiphany. We will take a noisy offering benefiting a needy family or local ministry.
Worship online or by phone: For information about listening to worship by phone, call 610-488-1783. Visit us on the web http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/ and Youtube.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
PREP Religious Education: in-person classes will resume on Jan. 24, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Lottery Calendar fund raiser is underway: Prizes awarded each day of February through April 2021. For further information, contact the parish office.
Hamburg Community Seventh-day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road, Hamburg
Service times: The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset. Bible classes for all ages Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m. All are welcome, masks and social distancing is required.
Live Stream: watch the entire service each Sabbath on Facebook and YouTube at https://www.facebook.com/hamburgsda/live and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYiwDf2BbdMaLROpIP2Zwfbclid=IwAR0LFNW1h1QU_vLcPPcDLTu or Search Hamburg Community SDA Church.
Community Service Center: open to the public every Monday and Tuesday 1 to 6 p.m. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.