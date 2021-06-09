St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook. Welcome to our new Pastor, Father David Loeper.
June 20: A Blessed and Happy Father’s Day to all Dads!
Returning Soon: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness classes. Stay tuned.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
June 20: worship at 9 a.m. to celebrate the Fourth Sunday after Pentecost. We celebrate Father’s Day with the oldest and youngest fathers given a gift from St. Michael’s youth. All men will receive cookies.
For information about listening to worship: by phone, call 610-488-1783. Visit us on the web http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/ and Youtube.