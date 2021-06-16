St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Returning Soon: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness classes. Stay tuned!
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
June 27: we worship at 9 a.m. to celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Pentecost. Adult & Teen Challenge will bring us the Gospel message and tell us about the ministry they do. A light meal and time of fellowship will follow the service.