Zion’s Lutheran Church, Perry Township
March 28: Zions Lutheran will celebrate Palm/Passion of Our Lord Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at this service. The service will be in-person, live on Facebook, and also posted on the church website. Sunday School will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. CDC guidelines will be followed for all church activities.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Open position for Director of Music Ministry: Check the church website for the job description and application at: bellemanschurch.org. Please send applications and resumes to the church by April 8. Interviews to begin May 1.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
March 25: Confirmation Ceremony at St. Mary Parish, Kutztown.
March 28: Palm - Passion Sunday.
March 31: Schedule change- Mass at 7 p.m.
April 1: Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.
April 2: Good Friday Service of the Lord’s Passion, 3 p.m.; Stations of the Cross, 7 p.m.
April 3: 11:45 Divine Mercy; 12 p.m. Blessing of Foods; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass.
April 4: Easter Masses at 8 and 10:45 a.m.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
March 28: return to in-person worship services beginning Palm Sunday at 10:15 a.m. We invite everyone to worship with us! If you can’t be with us in person, you can join us for live services on our YouTube Channel. Find us on YouTube by entering - First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA - or use this URL - https://www.youtube.com/shannel/UCs824pZ6E0UmN8xce3rXtWw/. You can also connect to our service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org. For those who join us by phone or with a computer and like to chat, we are still using Go To Meeting for 30 minutes before Sunday services. For phone callers, the free long distance number is 866-899-4679. You may be asked to dial 1. Then enter the access code - 686285029 - when prompted.
Easter Season Service Schedule
Palm Sunday: March 28, 10:15 a.m.
Maundy Thursday: April 1, 7 p.m.
Good Friday: April 2, 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: April 4, 10:15 a.m. Happy Easter from your friends at First Reformed UCC, Hamburg.
