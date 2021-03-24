Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown
Easter Sunday: in-person worship in the bandshell at Kutztown Borough Park on April 4, at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. There will be special activities for children between the services. Masks must be worn, social distancing and hand-sanitizing protocols will be followed. The community is invited.
St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
April 1: is Holy Thursday, we celebrate at St. Michaels, with Holy Communion at 7 p.m. Churches in Hamburg, Shoemakersville and Tilden Township participate. All are invited. We commemorate the institution of the Holy Eucharist at the Last Supper, on the night before Jesus Christ was crucified. Worship concludes by stripping the altar bare of its linens and candles. Like the first Christians bereft of Jesus and mourning the two days after the crucifixion, the church stands unadorned until Easter.
April 2: we worship at 7 p.m. Churches in Hamburg, Shoemakersville and Tilden Township will join us at our church building. The Tenebrae service recreates the betrayal, abandonment, and agony of the events of Jesus’ death. The story is left unfinished, because the story isn’t over until Easter Day.
April 4: 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus with Holy Communion. A surprise will be distributed to children when they arrive on the parking lot or inside. We also celebrate the baptism of Adelyn Diane Flanagan, daughter of Kristen D. Flanagan.
Zion’s Lutheran Church
354 Zion’s Church Road, Perry Township
April 1: we will celebrate Holy Week with a Maundy Thursday service to include communion at 7 p.m.
April 2: Good Friday and Tenebrae service will be held at 7 p.m.
April 3: Easter decorating will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Members of the congregation will be painting artwork on the glass doors, as well as, doing chalk drawings on the sidewalk. All ages are welcome. Paint and chalk will be provided. Masks and social distancing will be practiced.
April 4: The Resurrection of Our Lord - Easter will be celebrated at a 6:30 a.m. early dawn service and at 10:30 a.m. Communion will be offered at both services. Worship will be in-person, on Facebook, and posted on the church website. All CDC guidelines will be followed for all gatherings to include masks and social distancing.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Open position for Director of Music Ministry: Check the church website for the job description and application at: bellemanschurch.org. Please send applications and resumes to the church by April 8. Interviews to begin May 1.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
March 31: Schedule change for this week only- Mass at 7 p.m.
April 1: Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.; Adoration until 9:30 p.m.
April 2: Good Friday Service of the Passion, 3 p.m.; Stations of the Cross, 7 p.m.
April 3: 11:45 a.m. Divine Mercy; noon Blessing of Foods; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass.
April 4: Easter Masses at 8 and 10:45 a.m.
April 6: Harvest Fest planning meeting, 7:30 p.m.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: in-person worship services at 10:15 a.m. We invite everyone to worship with us! If you can’t be with us in person, you can join us for live services on our YouTube Channel. Find us on YouTube by entering - First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA - or use this URL - https://www.youtube.com/shannel/UCs824pZ6E0UmN8xce3rXtWw/. You can also connect to our service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org. For those who join us by phone or with a computer and like to chat, we are still using Go To Meeting for 30 minutes before Sunday services. For phone callers, the free long distance number is 866-899-4679. You may be asked to dial 1. Then enter the access code - 686285029 - when prompted.
Easter Season Service Schedule
Maundy Thursday: April 1, 7 p.m.
Good Friday: April 2, 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday: April 4, 10:15 a.m. Happy Easter from your friends at First Reformed UCC, Hamburg.
Submit Church News
Send church news: 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.