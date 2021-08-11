Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Aug. 22: Old Belleman’s Church Worship Service will be held at the regular Sunday service at 9 a.m. in the Old Church. The Old Church was built in 1815 and is on the National Register of Historic Structures in America. It features a hand-pumped organ located in the balcony and a unique wine-goblet-shaped pulpit. All are invited to attend this unique worship opportunity.
Bridge of Hope Church
309 West Franklin St., Womelsdorf
Southern Gospel Concert: 6 p.m. Oct. 9 featuring Brian Free and Assurance. $16 adults, Children ages 4 to 12, $10. Love Offering will be received. Call 484-651-0108.