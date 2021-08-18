Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Outdoor Worship Service: Aug. 29 at outdoor worship service at the Stone Lodge at the Green Lane Park on Snyder Road beginning at 12:30 p.m. On the 14th Sunday after Pentecost, Pastor Matthew Finney will be leading the congregation and preaching the sermon. Our assistant for will be Nancy Fioriglio and our Greeter/Usher is Bruce Houck. Altar Guild this morning will be FUN Committee and Counting Team is “B”. Immediately following the worship service, the Church Picnic will be held. Members and friends who signed up to attend are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share. There will be plenty of activities to keep all busy and having fun! This is a rain or shine event.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Pet Blessing: Aug. 29 we celebrate the 14th Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. Bring your pet(s) to be blessed! Pet lovers are invited to worship with pets outside under shade trees. Please bring a chair. If your pet stays in the car with you, Pastor Buzzard will come to your car. We worship outside on chairs, parking lot, phone, and Facebook.